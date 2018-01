Pub fire: Police record statement of ex-IPS officer's son

Police have recorded the statement of a co-owner of Mojo's in connection with the fire at '1 Above' here, an said today.



Yug Pathak, the co-owner of the Mojo's and son of a retired IPS officer, was questioned by a team of the



"On Sunday, we recorded Pathak's statement which is part of our investigation," of Police (central region) S Jayakumar toldHe said action will be taken after a thorough investigation. As of now, the probe is underway, he added.Fourteen people were killed and 21 others injured when the fire broke out in the upscale '1 Above' and spread to Mojo's a storey below in the Kamala Mills compound here on December 29.The city police yesterday arrested two managers of the '1 Above' over allegations that they fled without helping the guests.The two were produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till January 9.However, the main accused of the case--the owners-- are still at large. Police have sent their teams to various places in and also outside the state to nab the main accused, an earlier said.Police had booked the owners, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.According to the official, police have also issued lookout notice against the main accused.On Sunday, the police had arrested two persons for allegedly providing shelter to the owners. They were later produced before a which granted them bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 each.

