Public meet held near LoC to address issues of Rajouri locals

Authorities in district of convened a public meeting near the Line of Control (LoC) in sector to address issues faced by locals, in the wake of repeated ceasefire violations by



Over 300 people from six panchayats participated in the public meeting at border village Meenka yesterday and presented their demands related to development issues and safety measures like construction of underground community bunkers, an said today.



(DDC), Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary chaired the meeting which, among others, was attended by senior civil and officers, the said.Choudhary directed for finalisation of location for at least 100 bunkers in consultation with elected representatives, locals and officials, the added.He said issues such as installation of transformers, provision of additional staff in schools, road connectivity, operationalisation of Beripattan tehsil, drinking water supply and opening of new sub-centres came up for discussion during the meeting.He also issued directions for time-bound construction of seed-stores, water supply lines, bringing more villages under during current financial year, provision of pension for widows and old age applicants and several other developmental measures.Assuring time-bound redressal of issues, the DDC also directed the for construction of a Park at and bridge for connectivity in Meenka village.Responding to a number of queries related to development demands -- particularly construction of roads, culverts and bridges, the DDC informed the people that a host of issues were taken up during the recent visit of the by locals as well as legislators and all the urgent demands have been accordingly taken up.People from various panchayats appreciated the outreach programme started by district administration for addressing public grievances and providing various services at doorsteps, the said.He added that officers, including Avishek Mukherji, the issues related to ex-servicemen and border residents on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)