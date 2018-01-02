Puducherry launches tourist-friendly police force

In a tourist-friendly measure, the goverment has launched a special police force, with distinct blue-coloured head gears, to ensure the safety of visitors.



The personnel of the newly-launched 'Tourist Police' wing would also don blue badges bearing the police emblem, marking a departure from the conventional red colour caps, the hall mark of territorial police since the French rule.



The change in colour was aimed at easy identification of the personnel by tourists thronging the Union Territory.The force would be deputed at various tourist destinations to provide safety and security to domestic and international tourists, police said.These personnel would act in coordination with the coastal police who would also be wearing blue caps and badges.of Police S K Gautam formally launched the wing yesterday.The introduction of blue caps is confined to the tourist police while the red caps would continue to be used by those attached to other wings including the traffic and law and order, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)