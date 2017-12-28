Pulses prices end steady

Pulses prices moved in a narrow range on alternate bouts of trading before closing flat at the wholesale market here today.



Marketmen said adequate stocks position against sporadic demand kept prices at previous levels.



Following are today's pulses rates (in Rs per quintal):Urad Rs 4,000-5,600, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 5,000-5,100, Urad best Rs 5,100-5,600, Dhoya Rs 5,500-5,700, Moong Rs 4,800-5,500, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,600-5,800, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,200-6,700 and best quality Rs 6,700-6,900.Masoor small Rs 3,700-3,850, bold Rs 3,800-3,950, Dal Masoor local Rs 3,900-4,300, best quality Rs 4,000-4,400, Malka local Rs 4,200-4,400, best Rs 4,300-4,600, Moth Rs 3,500-3,900, Arhar Rs 4,300 Dal Arhar Dara Rs 6,200-8,100.Gram Rs 4,250-4,800, Gram dal (local) Rs 4,900-5,300, best quality Rs 5,300-5,400, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,250, Rajdhani Rs 2,250, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,000-8,300, Kabuli Gram small Rs 7,600-8,600, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 4,000-4,200, Peas white Rs 2,650-2,675 and green Rs 2,700-2,800.

