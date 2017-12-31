Pulwama suicide attack:Three CRPF personnel,2 militants killed

Heavily armed militants today launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on a camp in district of south Kashmir, killing three personnel of the force and injuring four others.



officials said two militants holed up in a building block in the camp were killed in the subsequent operation to neutralise the ultras.



"Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," officials said,(PRO) told that the militants fired indiscriminately injuring three personnel.The injured personnel later succumbed to One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam here, officials said.of Police S P said security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Valley for the past three days.Terming the attack as "unfortunate", said as long as keeps sending militants, security forces and people of will continue to go through this."There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night, told reporters here.The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Valley.A Police team is also co-located with in this camp.

