Pune cops receive complaint against Mevani, Khalid

The police today said they had received a complaint against and activist Jignesh and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader for their "provocative" speeches at an event here on December 31.



and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on December 31.



According to the complainants -- and Anand Dhond -- and Khalid had made "provocative" comments at the event.Bikkad and Dhond, both locals, approached the Deccan Gymkhana police station with an application and demanded the registration of a case against and Khalid for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities." provoked the people to come out on the streets and retaliate. Due to this statement, people took to the streets and tension gripped the city," according to the complaint.A attached to the station confirmed the receipt of the complaint application.He added that it would be forwarded to the Vishrambaug police station, under the jurisdiction of which Shaniwar Wada fell, for further action.Clashes between groups and supporters of right-wing Hindutva organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in district had left a man dead yesterday.The clashes broke out at Bhima-Koregaon when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, about 30 km from city, the police had said.groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, which the forces of the British East Company had won over those of the Peshwa.leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchables -- were part of the East Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins and the victory was seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.

