Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tourists use binoculars in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday said Puneet Chhatwal has joined as managing director and CEO with effect from Monday.

On August 29 this year, IHCL had said in a regulatory filing that its board approved the appointment of Chhatwal as the MD and CEO of the company.

Chhatwal was then the chief executive and member of executive board of Deutsche Hospitality/Steigenberger Hotels AG, a large European hotel chain.

He has taken over from Rakesh Sarna, who was one of the high-profile recruitments from outside the Tata group made by ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Sarna had joined IHCL in September 2014 by replacing the company's long-serving head Raymond Bickson.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company today closed at Rs 114.50 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.04 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 06 2017. 19:12 IST

