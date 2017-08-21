Punjab to have point-of-sale machines at fair price shops

Punjab’s food and civil supplies department is in the process of acquiring point-of-sale (PoS) machines for fair to bring transparency in distribution and check pilferage under the public distribution system (PDS).



The machines are handheld devices which would allow authentication at the moment of distribution, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their allocated ration, a spokesperson said.



The PoS machine also has a scale, which will ensure that the beneficiary receives their full amount of ration.Additionally, these PoS machines allow real-time location information, allowing the department to track the movement of foodgrains from godowns to the receipt of ration beneficiary at the PoS, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson said the device related to the computerisation of operations at fair is based on authentication.All fair (FPSs) would be equipped with PoS terminals for the purpose of authenticating and verifying beneficiaries before commodity distribution, he said.One crucial feature of the process is that the closing balances are updated in database through all PoS transaction fromPoS terminal comes with inbuilt scanner designed for and all Aadhaar-based transactions, the spokesperson said.It was based on charge coupled device and comes with connectivity options like GSM/GPRS, CDMA and Ethernet, he said.PoS supports interfaces with all types of payment gateways and server with related logical interfaces for magnetic stripe reader and smart card reader for authentication.Spokesperson said it would reduce diversion, besides ensuring transparency in the movement of wheat from de-centralised procurement godown to the PoS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)