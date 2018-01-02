Purohit is people's governor, says TN minister

Amid the opposition slamming the for visiting districts and meeting officials, a has come out in his support, describing him as 'people's '



"People's has come from orange growing to paddy growing Thanjavur," minister for Tamil Language and Culture K Pandiarajan said.



He was speaking at a function got up to unveil a statue of formerworking president M K Stalin, leaders of Congress, CPI(M), CPI, PMK and even sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran have hit out at the for holding such meetings, alleging it amounted to interference in the state's rights, a charge denied by some state ministers andAt the function, Purohit paid tributes to MGR and lauded the late leader's noon meal scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)