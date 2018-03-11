Putin says he will 'never' give Crimea back to Ukraine

Russian has said that under no circumstances would he give back to Ukraine, speaking in a new documentary released today ahead of his expected re-election in next week's poll. "What, have you gone mad?" he told a who asked him if there were any circumstances under which the Russian leader would be ready to give up "There are no such circumstances and never will be," he said in the new two-hour documentary "Putin". It was published on the of ahead of a on March 18. annexed from in 2014 and supported Russian-speaking insurgents in the east of the ex-Soviet country after a Western-backed popular uprising ousted a Kremlin-backed regime from power in The peninsula's annexation led to European and US sanctions against amid the most serious crisis in ties with the West since the end of the Cold War. The documentary -- produced by Andrei Kondrashov, who is a for Putin's campaign -- features interviews with a number of the Russian leader's allies including former German and childhood friend The of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, said he had served under Putin in various capacities for nearly 30 years and that the was "a very careful person". "Honestly speaking, I don't know a single mistake he has made over these years," Sechin said in rare public comments. "He is very careful at making decisions." Speaking on everything from his family to childhood to love and happiness, Putin said he was capable of forgiving. "But not everything," he quickly added, noting he could not forgive a betrayal. "Generally speaking, I cannot complain that I've come across any serious events that could be called a betrayal," Putin said. Running against a motley crew of seven challengers, Putin is expected to take nearly 70 percent of the vote with a turnout of more than 60 percent, according to state-run pollsters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)