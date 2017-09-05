Donald Trump 'not my bride, and I'm not his groom': Vladimir Putin

Russian President has refrained from making any criticism of President



Speaking at a news conference today, Putin dismissed a question whether he was disappointed in Trump as "naive."



In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Putin said Trump is "not my bride, and I'm not his "Asked how would feel if Trump were impeached, Putin said it would be "absolutely wrong" for to discuss domestic politics:Russian officials cheered Trump when he was elected last year, and Putin praised him as someone who wanted to improve ties with However, further sanctions on and the decision to close a Russian consulate have raised concerns that the two countries remain far apart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)