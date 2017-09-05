Vladimir Putin warns of 'global catastrophe' in North Korea impasse

Russian President today warned of a global "catastrophe" unless a diplomatic solution over is reached, saying imposing further sanctions on Pyongyang would be useless.



Putin's comments, following an summit in China, came after the called for the "strongest possible measures" against for detonating what it called a on Sunday.



The announcement and North Korea's claim that it could mount the warhead on a missile, dramatically upped the stakes in Pyongyang's standoff with the community over its banned weapons programmes.Putin said Russia "condemns" North Korea's actions as "provocative"."But resorting to just any sanctions in this situation is useless and inefficient," he told reporters in the Chinese city of Xiamen following the annual summit of the five-nation club of emerging economies.Putin called for dialogue on the crisis and warned against other actions that could cause the situation to escalate."All of this can lead to a global planetary catastrophe and a great number of victims," he said.

