PVR Q3 net down 21% at Rs 23.89 crore

Multiplex chain operator on Friday reported a 20.76 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.89 crore for the December quarter due to higher expense.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.15 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (FY).

PVR's total from operations during the quarter under review was up 7.44 per cent to Rs 537.71 crore as against Rs 500.46 crore for the same period last FY.

Its overall expenses stood at Rs 483.21 crore, up 8.40 per cent, against Rs 445.74 crore for the corresponding period last FY.

of were trading 3.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,288.85 apiece on the BSE.