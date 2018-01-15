R-Day: Security forces on heightened alert in Srinagar

Security forces have been put on a heightened alert in following inputs of a possible militant attack in the city ahead of the celebrations, police said today. The security forces in Kashmir, especially the city, were put on heightened alert following recovery of two (IEDs) in area here over the past two days, the said. The security forces have started carrying out area domination exercises in many parts of the city, including random vehicle checks and search operations, he said. The said as part of these exercises, the security forces carried out cordon and in some parts of the old city for the first time in nearly two decades. "There are intelligence inputs that militants might try to carry out an attack on security forces in the city ahead of the celebrations.

The security grid is geared up to thwart any such incident," he said. The militants, who suffered heavy casualties last year at the hands of security forces, have recently changed tactics, using IEDs in their bid to target security forces, he said. The first IED was recovered from Zainakote area on Srinagar- road on Saturday while the second was detected few kilometres away at Maloora on Srinagar-Bandipora road yesterday. Four policemen were killed in an IED explosion triggered by militants in Sopore area of district on January 6. Meanwhile, the main function in will be held at Sher-e- Cricket stadium at Sonawar this year as the regular venue--Bakshi Stadium--is undergoing renovation. Militants, in the past, tried to stage spectacular attacks ahead of and celebrations in but over the past decade, their plans were foiled by the security forces.

