Reliance Defence to collaborate with UAE's Mubadala

(RInfra)on Wednesday said its arm (RDL) has entered into a pact with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Mubadala Development Company to collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

"Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), the advanced composite aerostructures manufacturing company, wholly owned by Mubadala Development Company, the UAE, and RDL, a wholly owned subsidiary of RInfra, have signed a MoU to collaborate on advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities between and the UAE," RInfra said in a filing.

It said the potential partnership, which follows extensive discussions between the two companies, will look at opportunities in the production of carbon fibre composites aerostructures, prepregs as well as 3D printing of aerospace components and airframe panels.

This collaboration is in line with Strata's vision to become one of the top aerospace globally. The Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park at the multi-modal international cargo hub and airport in Nagpur (MIHAN) is being considered by for a new facility to support its aerospace ambitions and forms part of the emerging aerospace industry in India, it said.

Badr Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strata, said: "As an established player in the advanced manufacturing of aerostructures, we are keen to grow our capabilities globally with Reliance and expand our operational footprint by capitalising on innovative, cost-effective solutions that can benefit our customers while enhancing our financial performance."

Working together with Reliance, Strata sees the significant opportunity that can lead to a creation of a new tier-one global supplier: designing, developing and manufacturing major aircraft components — such as wings and empennages — for the next generation of aircraft.

Rajesh K Dhingra, President, & Aerospace, said: "India's composites industry is at a nascent stage and projected to reach 4 lakh metric tonnes by 2020."

The project has the potential to bring in significant FDI and cutting-edge technology in this niche composite aircraft manufacturing segment, he said, adding that 3D printing will lead to time as well as cost savings.

Under the MoU, Strata and Reliance will consider new opportunities in the commercial aerospace market, address the emerging market for 3D printing of aircraft components and obsolescence management and consider other areas of growth related to Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and Make in initiatives.