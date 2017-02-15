Rafale eyes naval contract for 57 aircraft

The air force is also looking to procure fighter jets to replenish its ageing fleet

The air force is also looking to procure fighter jets to replenish its ageing fleet

After bagging the Euro 8.78 billion deal for 36 fighters to strengthen the fleet, French aircraft manufacturer Aviation is now eying the naval contract of 57 aircraft that is up for grabs.



The navy issued a 'Request for Information' last month seeking response from various manufacturers to equip its aircraft carriers with fighter jets, shelving the original plan to go in for the naval version of the indigenous Tejas.



Eric Trappier, CEO of Aviation, said the French aviation company will pitch for the naval contract.



"We are the only company to have strictly the same aircraft for our air force and for our navy. Our for the navy and the air force are same," he told PTI.



Early last year, a team from France had given a detailed presentation to senior navy officers on various aspects of the naval version and the benefits it would offer with two arms of defence forces using fighter jets.



"In case we have the new contract for the navy, we will benefit from the local implementation of the production (for the air force)," Trappier said.



The air force is also looking to procure fighter jets to replenish its ageing fleet. has already begun manufacturing an initial lot of the 36 jets for the



Like other defence companies vying for the multi-billion dollar contract, too has offered to set up a manufacturing line in India.



"We started to think seriously about producing in India a long time ago. We will start production of parts of Rafale, which is a part of the existing contract.



"It will not only be Rafale, but parts of Falcon (fighter jet) will be produced in India. We want to have a serious footprint under the programme.



"If we get new contract for more jets, it will help us to develop more capabilities and we will have an assembly line in India," Trappier said.

Press Trust of India