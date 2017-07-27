Nitish returned to 'communal forces' for his selfish motives: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the BJP, alleging that he had returned to the "communal forces" for his selfish political motives.
Gandhi, whose party was part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar that was deserted by Kumar's JD(U) last evening, said that he was aware that it was being planned for the last three-four months.
"He (Nitish) had joined hands with us in the anti-communal fight, but Nitish Kumar, for his personal politics, joined hands with those against whom he had fought," said a seething Gandhi.
This is the problem in India's politics, he added.
"In politics, you come to know what is going on in the minds of people. Clearly, I knew Nitish ji is planning. We knew this was going on for the last three-four months.
"People do anything for their selfish motives. There is no principle, no credibility. They can do anything for power," he told reporters when asked about the developments in Bihar.
