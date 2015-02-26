Rail Budget futuristic and passenger centric: Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the Rail Budget as "futuristic" and "passenger centric" and said it lays out a clear roadmap to make the national transporter the key driver of the country's economic growth.
"RailBudget2015 is a forward looking, futuristic & passenger centric budget, combining a clear vision & a definite plan to achieve it," he tweeted.
He said the budget is a watershed moment for Railways, marking a paradigm shift from discussing coaches & trains to comprehensive railway reform.
"I am particularly delighted that for the 1st time there is a concrete vision for technology upgradation & modernisation of the Railways," he said in another tweet.
"Rail Budget lays out a clear roadmap to make the Railways the key driver of India's economic growth & playing a key role in India's progress," Modi added.
He said the budget stands out for its focus on the common man, putting speed, scale, service and safety, all on one track.
