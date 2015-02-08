Railways to build 200-kmph train coaches indigenously

The will build coaches at its Chennai facility in keeping with the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative. Introduction of AC rakes in the inter-city services will also be proposed in the Rail 2015-16.

As per this year's Rail proposal, it will manufacture a prototype rake consisting of 20 coaches for the 200-km per hour speed train at its Chennai coach factory. At present, the builds coaches to run at a maximum speed of 160-km per hour.

Besides indigenous manufacture of semi-high speed coaches for 200 km per hour, Railway Ministry will make a concerted effort to give fillip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

Manufacturing of many locomotive components like cranks shaft, alternators and forged wheels will also be proposed to be undertaken indigenously instead of importing these parts from outside, sources in the said.

In his first Rail Budget, Minister Suresh Prabhu would be pitching for improving financial health of the ailing public transporter as well as passenger services.

Prabhu, in his bid to make the disabled- friendly, is likely make proposal for Braille signages in all new coaches to facilitate vision-impaired passengers.

Customer satisfaction will be a focus area of this year's Rail as a series of steps including air-conditioning of Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains for inter-city services and noise reduction in diesel locomotive cabs are likely to be proposed, the sources said.

An inter-city service covers up to 160-km distance and caters to mostly daily commuters.

An attempt is being made to make the inter-city travel more comfortable and faster in the Rail 2015-16, the sources said.

In order to promote north-east connectivity, Prabhu will also announce introduction of DEMU services in north eastern states as a national project.