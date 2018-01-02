Raj Speaker rejects independent MLAs resignation

Assembly today rejected the resignation of independent RajkumarSharma,who yesterday announced his decision to quit the House as a protest against the government's handling of the strikes by doctors.



"The has rejected the resignation," Assembly Secretary said.



Sharma, a former for health, had announced that he would quit from the House as a mark of protest over the government's handling of doctors' strikes in November and December."Several patients died during the two strikes by doctors in November and this month but no responsibility for the deaths was fixed. The handled the strike very poorly therefore I decided to resign as an MLA,"Sharmahad said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)