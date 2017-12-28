Raja Bhaiya's father gets back jewellery seized in 2003

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's father has got back jewellery items worth over Rs 1.07 crore that were seized in 2003 after several cases were registered against them.



The district administration yesterday released the jewellery items kept in the district treasury after a no- objection certificate from the department, (ADM) Somdutt Maurya said.



Raja Bhaiya, who was a in 2002 in the led by supremo Mayawati, was arrested following a complaint by Pooran Singh Bundela and was sent to jail.Subsequently, several FIRs were registered against Raja Bhaiya, his father Uday Pratap Singh, cousin Akshay Pratap Singh and Ramnath Saroj, along with their supporters.In January 2003, the jewellery was seized and kept at the district treasury.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)