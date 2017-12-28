Rajasthan doctors strike ends, services resume

Normalcy was finally restored in Rajasthan's and centers where in- service doctors today resumed duty after a 12-day-long strike.



The strike, which had badly affected medical services in the state from December 16, was called off last night after the state assured the doctors to look into their demands.



"Doctors have resumed duties and the medical services are functioning normally today," Parasmal Jain, Joint Secretary in department of medical and said.The doctors went on strike while accusing the state of not fulfilling promises made to them last month and against vindictive action against them.The deadlock ended last night after a meeting between a delegation of doctors led by Chaudhary, of All- In-service Doctors Association (ARISDA), and state Minister Kali Charan Saraf, Yunus Khan, state and other officers here, and other officers.Yesterday, the state unit said the has accepted the demands of doctors and resident doctors, and that the period of the strike will be considered as leaves.

