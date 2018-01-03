JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajasthan to build 26 bridges under PMGSY

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

As many as 26 long-span bridges will constructed at a cost of Rs 161 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in Rajasthan, state PWD minister Yunus Khan said.

He said that the Union rural development ministry has sanctioned Rs 161.65 crore for construction of 26 long span bridges in the state.


The ministry sanctioned the state government proposal following recommendation of an empowered committee meeting held in November, he added.

A total of Rs 44.56 crore will be spent by Union ministry of rural development whereas Rs 116.59 crore will be shared by the state.

In Baran district, 12 bridges will be constructed apart from seven in Udaipur, three in Karauli, two in Sirohi and one each in Bundi and Sri Ganganagar district, he said.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:20 IST

