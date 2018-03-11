JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dudi criticises meena for joining BJP

Ready for talks: CM to agitating farmers
Business Standard

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to join BJP tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka, will join the BJP tomorrow. Speaking to PTI, Chandrasekhar said he would work towards BJP's movement to install a clean government in Karnataka. "I will work with with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to make sure that we have a corruption free government in Karnataka as well," he said. If elected, this will be Chandrasekhar's third stint as a Rajya Sabha member. He has been a parliament member since 2006. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among 18 candidates named by BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. i Chief among others are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey and its spokespersons Anil Baluni and G V L Narasimha Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements