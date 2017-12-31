Rajinikanth announces political debut

Ending suspense, Tamil superstar today announced his entry into and said he will launch his own party.



"I am joining for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans.



Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time."Addressing fans here on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies inHe said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time.The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party."Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)