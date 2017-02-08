Ram Bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday said "Ram Bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya" and whatever happens in the future will be done by them as well.

He was answering questions related to the issue and Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi during a press conference.

"Ram bhakts did whatever has happened in Ayodhya...In future whatever will be done, it will be done by Ram bhakts..." the party MP from Gorakhpur said without elaborating.

in its manifesto has said the issue will be settled according to law and under provisions of the

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for raising questions on BJP's secular credentials and said these parties do everything on the basis of caste and religion.

" and do all the work on the basis of caste and religion unlike the BJP, yet they call themselves secular. What type of secularism is this," he said.

On the issue of exodus raised by him during his campaign in western UP, said he takes up matters which are of interest to people.

"There are over two dozen areas, where it (exodus) is clearly visible. Population imbalance is a reality there and that cannot be ignored," he said.

On the issues mentioned in the manifesto, including exodus and triple talaq, said used to highlight issues related to people and will continue to do so.

On the triple talaq issue, he said, "It is necessary for protecting the interest of women for their empowerment. If any part of the body is weak, the body cannot remain strong."