TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

As CEO Travis Kalanick quits, anxiety visible at Uber India
Business Standard

Ram Nath Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP for president's post

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's presidential candidate, waves at the media as he leaves for Delhi at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's presidential candidate, waves at the media

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were seen as contenders for the candidature.

He is scheduled to meet ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.



BJP sources said Kovind (71) paid a courtesy visit to the two leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.

He met Advani (89) in the evening and visited 83-year-old Joshi's residence earlier in the day.

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP as its pick for the president's post.

While announcing Kovind's name, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. He had, however, declined to name other probables.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ram Nath Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP for president's post

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP for president's post National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were seen as contenders for the candidature.

He is scheduled to meet ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

BJP sources said Kovind (71) paid a courtesy visit to the two leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.

He met Advani (89) in the evening and visited 83-year-old Joshi's residence earlier in the day.

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP as its pick for the president's post.

While announcing Kovind's name, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. He had, however, declined to name other probables. image
Business Standard
177 22

Ram Nath Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP for president's post

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were seen as contenders for the candidature.

He is scheduled to meet ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

BJP sources said Kovind (71) paid a courtesy visit to the two leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.

He met Advani (89) in the evening and visited 83-year-old Joshi's residence earlier in the day.

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP as its pick for the president's post.

While announcing Kovind's name, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. He had, however, declined to name other probables.

image
Business Standard
177 22