Ram Nath Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP for president's post

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP for president's post

Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were seen as contenders for the candidature.



He is scheduled to meet ailing former prime minister on Thursday.



sources said Kovind (71) paid a courtesy visit to the two leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.



He met Advani (89) in the evening and visited 83-year-old Joshi's residence earlier in the day.



There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the as its pick for the president's post.



While announcing Kovind's name, chief had said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. He had, however, declined to name other probables.

Press Trust of India