Ram Nath Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

-
ALSO READBJP ditches Advani? M M Joshi, Sushma among Presidential probables Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind named NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind: How social media reacted to NDA's Presidential candidate Who is Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's surprise presidential nominee? Why NDA chose Bihar Governor Kovind, a Dalit leader, as President nominee
-
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were seen as contenders for the candidature.
He is scheduled to meet ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.
BJP sources said Kovind (71) paid a courtesy visit to the two leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.
He met Advani (89) in the evening and visited 83-year-old Joshi's residence earlier in the day.
There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP as its pick for the president's post.
While announcing Kovind's name, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. He had, however, declined to name other probables.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU