Raman Singh govt looted Chhattisgarh for 15 years: Kejriwal

national convenor and Chief Minister today launched a scathing attack on the government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that it did nothing but loot the state during its 15-year rule. Addressing a rally of around 10,000 people at the grounds here, Kejriwal said that the gathering was there not to listen to him but to root out the state government. The rally was the culmination of the AAP's 'Badalbo Sankalp Yatra" which started in November last year. "People have got frustrated with the ruling BJP and now have decided to bring about a change and elect an honest government," he said. "During his 15 years of rule, left nothing to ruin I challenge him to show a single good work his government has done for the people during his tenure," Kejriwal said. He alleged that the people of the state were not getting the benefits of Chhattisgarh's abundance of natural resources as the ruling BJP was looting it to help private companies. "God has blessed with abundant forests, rivers, natural resources including coal, iron ore and diamond mines. But the leaders of the state and its parties have left no stone unturned to loot it. These natural resources belong to the people, but they (BJP and Congress) gave it to companies," he said. He said that it was a matter of shame that Chhattisgarh, despite these natural resources, was seeing suicides, unemployment and Alleging a nexus between the government and the in the state, Kejriwal said the was "sitting in the lap" of Singh and was partaking in the share (from corruption). He asked the people to vote for in the state Assembly polls slated for later this year and cautioned them against dividing their votes. "Be cautious about division of votes.

It should not happen that a few votes go to the Congress, some to others. You (people) have to fight this election. has no money. This is not Kejriwal's party, it is yours. You have to fight the election on your own and bring change," he said. He said that AAP, if it won, would take back the state's natural resources from private firms and ensure that its benefits reached the commom man. He promised farmers a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2600 per quintal of paddy. He also told the gathering about his government's good work in

