Ramdev's Patanjali signs Rs 671 cr pact for C'garh food unit

The has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three food processing firms, including Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, to set up processing units at an estimated investment of Rs 762.80 crore.



The pacts were signed last night with Patanjali Ayurved Limited, and Aakriti Snacks Private Limited during a meeting held here at the residence of Raman Singh, an said today.



As a part of the three pacts, will be set up with an investment of Rs 762.80 crore, and is likely to provide employment, directly or indirectly, to over 24000 people, the CM said.An said that the MoU signed with Patanjali Ayurved was worth Rs 671 crore under which an agriculture and herbal processing unit would be set up in Bijetala village of district.The unit will be spread over an area of 500 acres which will benefit around 2 lakh farmers, the added.Manorama Industries, the said, would as part of the agreement, set up a unit of based on sal seeds and mangoes in Rasni-Urla area at a cost of Rs 76 crore.Similarly, Akriti Snacks will expand its Kolar ( district) based unit and set up toast, bread and bakery production units by investing Rs 15.80 crore, he said.Speaking on the occasion, the said that will play a vital role in doubling the income of farmers as per the vision of as it will ensure a better market for raw materials."The has given top priority to the in its industrial policy and every facility required will be provided to those willing to invest in this sector," Singh said.of Acharaya Balkrishna, Ashish Saraf of Manorama Industries and of Akriti Snacks signed the agreement for their respective firms while Special Secretary, Kamalpreet Singh signed on behalf of the stateof State Industrial Corporation Limited Chhagan Lal Mundra and were present at the meeting.

