Ransomware cyber attacks: Infra agencies asked to step up cyber vigil

Critical infrastructure agencies including banks, airports, telecom networks and stock markets have been asked to take precautions to shield themselves against the crippling global ransomware attack ‘WannaCry’.

In India, there have been reports of some systems of Andhra Pradesh Police being affected. While India’s cyber security unit, CERT-In, is yet to receive a formal intimation of any major attacks, it has reached out to all government agencies and public utilities to stay alert.



The information technology ministry said it has initiated contact with relevant stakeholders in public and private sector to advise them to patch their systems as per CERT-In’s advisory.



“The stakeholders’ organisations include NIC for all government and state government systems, RBI, NPCI and UIDAI for protection of digital payment ecosystem, DoT to alert the ISPs for security of telecommunication network, Data Security Council of India and CDAC," it added.



Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) Director General Sanjay Bahl said that advisories have already been issued to all Central and state government agencies.