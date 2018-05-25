JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jammu to be target of hybrid war unleashed by Pak: BJP

BWB Asia camp: 66 boys, girls from 16 countries to participate
Business Standard

Rashid is world's best spinner in T20, says Tendulkar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar today heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, describing him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

The 19-year-old took 20 wickets in 16 matches, including a three for 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL qualifier at Kolkata today. He also blasted a 10-ball 34 in the final overs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 174-7 at Edens Gardens today.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote in his twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements