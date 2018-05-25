Rashid is world's best spinner in T20, says Tendulkar

Batting legend today heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, describing him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

The 19-year-old took 20 wickets in 16 matches, including a three for 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL at Kolkata today. He also blasted a 10-ball 34 in the final overs to help Sunrisers post 174-7 at Edens Gardens today.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," wrote in his twitter handle.

