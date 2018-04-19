RBI to recoup forex reserves despite being put on US watch list: BofA-ML

The Bank is expected to recoup despite being put on manipulator watch list by the US, says a report.

According to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report, will follow an asymmetric forex policy of buying forex when the USD is weakening and allowing Rs 65-66/USD when it strengthens.

"We continue to expect the Bank of (RBI) to recoup if it can, despite being put on the Report's manipulator watch list," the report noted.

Last week, the US added to the practices and macroeconomic policies monitoring list, saying increased its purchase of foreign exchange over the first three quarters of 2017, which does not appear necessary.

is the sixth addition to the watch list which comprises China, Japan, South Korea, and

According to the authorities' data, has generally been a net purchaser of foreign exchange since late 2013, when the sought to build a stronger external buffer in the wake of large emerging market outflows globally.

The global brokerage cited three reasons for the to recoup

Firstly, are inadequate. Secondly, RBI's forex intervention is unlikely to touch 2 per cent of GDP required to be named manipulator; and thirdly, the government will also likely want the to accumulate to maintain a stable INR.

According to BofAML forex strategists, the rupee is expected to be around Rs 64.25 per USD in December.

The rupee today depreciated 15 paise to 65.81 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market today on increased demand for the greenback from importers and