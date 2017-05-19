TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

When US firms move production overseas, they also offshore their pollution
Business Standard

RCF rolls out coaches for Tejas Express, to run at 160 kmph

The cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore

Press Trust of India  |  Kapurthala 

Tejas Express
Tejas Express Photo: PTI

Passengers on the Mumbai-Goa route will soon enjoy comfortable and jerk-free rides at 160 kmph with the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) on Thursday rolling out the first rake of 19 coaches of the Tejas Express.

"Initially, the rakes were allotted to the Northern Railway for its run on the Delhi-Chandigarh section, but later given to the Central Railway for the Mumbai-Goa route," RCF General Manager (GM) R P Nibaria said.

The newly designed coaches are capable of running at 200 kmph. However, as the tracks cannot endure such high speed, it will be restricted to 160 kmph, the official said.

Nibaria told PTI that he expects the Tejas Express to start operations by the end of this month.

"The final decision will be taken by the Railway Board," the official said, adding the first rake comprising 19 coaches, including sixteen non-executive, two executive chair-cars and a power coach, will reach the Central Railway in a few days.

The GM said, "This is for the first time in the Indian Railways that automatic entrance doors are being introduced. These will provide better sound and heat insulation."

The luxury chair-cars have LCD screens and personalised infotainment systems, and the new coaches are fitted with improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed, the official said

Facilities like wi-fi and calling the attendant by pressing a button will also be provided, Nibaria said, adding Tejas coaches will have improved lavatory and bio-toilets.

The GM said the cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore. The next two rakes of these high-speed coaches will be rolled out by March next year, Nibaria said.

The railway has already announced to run Tejas express on Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-chandigarh and Surat to Mumbai sections.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

RCF rolls out coaches for Tejas Express, to run at 160 kmph

The cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore

The cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore
Passengers on the Mumbai-Goa route will soon enjoy comfortable and jerk-free rides at 160 kmph with the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) on Thursday rolling out the first rake of 19 coaches of the Tejas Express.

"Initially, the rakes were allotted to the Northern Railway for its run on the Delhi-Chandigarh section, but later given to the Central Railway for the Mumbai-Goa route," RCF General Manager (GM) R P Nibaria said.

The newly designed coaches are capable of running at 200 kmph. However, as the tracks cannot endure such high speed, it will be restricted to 160 kmph, the official said.

Nibaria told PTI that he expects the Tejas Express to start operations by the end of this month.

"The final decision will be taken by the Railway Board," the official said, adding the first rake comprising 19 coaches, including sixteen non-executive, two executive chair-cars and a power coach, will reach the Central Railway in a few days.

The GM said, "This is for the first time in the Indian Railways that automatic entrance doors are being introduced. These will provide better sound and heat insulation."

The luxury chair-cars have LCD screens and personalised infotainment systems, and the new coaches are fitted with improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed, the official said

Facilities like wi-fi and calling the attendant by pressing a button will also be provided, Nibaria said, adding Tejas coaches will have improved lavatory and bio-toilets.

The GM said the cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore. The next two rakes of these high-speed coaches will be rolled out by March next year, Nibaria said.

The railway has already announced to run Tejas express on Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-chandigarh and Surat to Mumbai sections.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

RCF rolls out coaches for Tejas Express, to run at 160 kmph

The cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore

Passengers on the Mumbai-Goa route will soon enjoy comfortable and jerk-free rides at 160 kmph with the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) on Thursday rolling out the first rake of 19 coaches of the Tejas Express.

"Initially, the rakes were allotted to the Northern Railway for its run on the Delhi-Chandigarh section, but later given to the Central Railway for the Mumbai-Goa route," RCF General Manager (GM) R P Nibaria said.

The newly designed coaches are capable of running at 200 kmph. However, as the tracks cannot endure such high speed, it will be restricted to 160 kmph, the official said.

Nibaria told PTI that he expects the Tejas Express to start operations by the end of this month.

"The final decision will be taken by the Railway Board," the official said, adding the first rake comprising 19 coaches, including sixteen non-executive, two executive chair-cars and a power coach, will reach the Central Railway in a few days.

The GM said, "This is for the first time in the Indian Railways that automatic entrance doors are being introduced. These will provide better sound and heat insulation."

The luxury chair-cars have LCD screens and personalised infotainment systems, and the new coaches are fitted with improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed, the official said

Facilities like wi-fi and calling the attendant by pressing a button will also be provided, Nibaria said, adding Tejas coaches will have improved lavatory and bio-toilets.

The GM said the cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore. The next two rakes of these high-speed coaches will be rolled out by March next year, Nibaria said.

The railway has already announced to run Tejas express on Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-chandigarh and Surat to Mumbai sections.

image
Business Standard
177 22