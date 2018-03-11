Ready for talks: CM to agitating farmers

Chief Minister tonight said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a 'Long March' to the city to press their various demands. He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic tomorrow so that students appearing for 10th exams in the city are not delayed. Over 35,000 farmers have arrived in after a six-day-long march from and are planning to lay siege to the complex here tomorrow. "We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands.

Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," told "We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them ( leaders) for talks," he said. "I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected," said, referring to the ongoing 10th exams.

