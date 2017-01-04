TRENDING ON BS
Ready to take on Amarinder from Patiala: J J Singh

It is time I pay something back to Patiala socially, politically and economically, says Singh

Press Trust of India  |  Patiala 

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh interacts with the audience during the 'Halke vich captain' program, at Khanna near Ludhiana. Photo: PTI
Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh 

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh may see himself locked in an electoral battle with another former soldier, J J Singh, for the Patiala assembly seat during the polls in the state.

Singh, a former army general, on Wednesday said he was ready to take on Amarinder as an SAD candidate from the PCC president's bastion.

Though he has not yet been announced formally as the candidate from the seat, Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra has said a "famous personality" would be pitted by the party against Amarinder.

"Yes, I am ready for my third innings now, as I served in the Army and also as the governor of Arunachal Pardesh" Singh said.

Underlining his close association with Patiala, Singh said his family had shifted there after Partition and the place had been home to him for years.

"It is time I pay something back to Patiala socially, politically and economically," he said.

Singh was 2 years old when his family had shifted here from Rawalpindi.

The former sodier visited Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here to pay obeisance where he was given a 'siropa' (robe of honour) by the head granthi Pranaam Singh.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4.

