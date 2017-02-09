Real-time traffic updates through radio on National highways soon: Gadkari

To provide to commuters, the government will start highway radio services on various national spread across 13 states.

Road Transport and Minister said in the on Thursday that highway radio services have been started on the highway.

Phase I of the pilot project on highway advisory services to provide was implemented on Delhi- NH-8 and the pilot project was implemented under the World Bank Technical Assistance programme, he added.

During Question Hour, Gadkari said highway radio services would be started on various national spread across 13 states.

"Phase II of the pilot project, which is also being funded under the World Bank Technical Assistance programme, wherein the pilot will be implemented on more stretches, has been approved," he noted.

The project's Phase I was implemented from March 10 to October 10 last year.

"Through All Radio stations in Delhi, Alwar and Jaipur, of duration five minutes each, was provided in 18 bulletins every day.

"The information was provided on traffic congestion, accidents, toll plaza waiting times, weather conditions, road diversions and road safety education," Gadkari said.

He said the Ministry has commissioned an independent study to evaluate the impact of the pilot project and the preliminary findings of the study are encouraging.