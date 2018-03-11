Receiving threat calls: Cong leader Kharge

of the in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, today said he has been receiving threat calls for the past few months. "I have brought this matter to the notice of the Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan) and Rajnath Singh," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi, about 600km from here. Kharge said he had lodged a complaint at the station in about two months ago. However, the did not elaborate on the nature of the threats. He explained that he avoided making a fuss about it earlier as it would have hampered the probe. "Also, people would have felt that I was trying to gain political mileage out of it," he said. "People think they can silence me or stop me from doing my work.

They should know I would have died at the age of six when fire broke out in our house killing my parents and other relatives. Now I'm 76. So I perceive these extra 70 years as bonus," the added.

