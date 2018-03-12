Refined soya oil futures drop 0.69% on subdued demand

Refined prices eased by 0.69 per cent to Rs 787.80 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators reduced exposure, taking negative cues from spot market on sluggish demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for delivery in April fell by Rs 5.50, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 787.80 per 10 kg with an open interest of 46,960 lots. Similarly , the for delivery in March contract 5.05, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 778.75 per 10 kg in 18,980 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to tepid demand in the physical market against ample stocks position weighed on refined prices in futures trade.

