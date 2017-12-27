Refined soya oil futures edge 0.30% higher

Refined soya prices inched 0.30 per cent higher to Rs 725.80 per 10 kg in futures trading today as speculators created fresh bets amid uptick in demand in domestic spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya for delivery in January rose Rs 2.20, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 725.80 per 10 kg with an open interest of 36,850 lots.



On similar lines, the for delivery in February contracts rose Rs 1.55, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 730.50 per 10 kg in 36,140 lots.Analysts said, fresh bets by traders after pick-up in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position on fall in supplies from producing belts led to the rise in refined soya prices in futures trade.

