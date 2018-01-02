Refined soya oil futures extend gain on strong demand

Refined soya rose further by 1.07 per cent to Rs 729.50 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators engaged in raising bets, tracking a firm trend at spot market on strong demand.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya for delivery in January gained Rs 7.75, or 1.07 per cent to Rs 729.50 per 10 kg with an open interest of 33,680 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery in February moved up by Rs 7.20, or 0.99 per cent to Rs 734.70 per 10 kg in 30,910 lots.Analysts said widening of positions by traders, driven by strong demand in the physical market against tight stocks position on restricted supplies from producing belts kept refined soya prices higher in futures trade.

