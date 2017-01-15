Company
Business Standard

Cmde Kartik Subramaniam to be new CEO of Reliance Defence

Further, Vice Admiral H S Malhi (Retd), CEO, to retire from the services of the company

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence and Engineering (RDEL) on Sunday said it has approved an appointment of Cmde Kartik Subramaniam (Retd) as the chief executive officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from April 01, 2017.

"RDEL has informed BSE that the board of directors of the company has approved the appointment of Kartik Subramaniam as the chief executive officer (CEO) and KMP of the company with effect from April 01, 2017," the firm said in a BSE filing.

Further, Vice Admiral H S Malhi (Retd), CEO, will be superannuating from the services of the company.

