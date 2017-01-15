Cmde Kartik Subramaniam to be new CEO of Reliance Defence

Anil Ambani-led Defence and Engineering (RDEL) on Sunday said it has approved an appointment of Cmde Kartik Subramaniam (Retd) as the chief executive officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from April 01, 2017.

Further, Vice Admiral H S Malhi (Retd), CEO, will be superannuating from the services of the company.