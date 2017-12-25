JUST IN
Reliance Industries plans to be among top 20 global firms
Business Standard

Reliance Jio subscriber base at 160 million

Reliance Jio entered the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Jio

The customer base of Reliance Jio has touched 160 million, a little over a year after the newcomer stormed into the telecom market with aggressive voice and data offerings. The latest subscriber base of the telecom operator was revealed by Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, at an interaction with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan during a glitzy event last evening to mark Reliance Industries’ 40 years of existence and to commemorate founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birthday. In an onstage chat with the Ambani twins Akash and Isha, the 52-year-old actor mentioned that Jio now has 100 million subscribers.

Akash corrected him saying “160 million, SRK!”, in turn prompting the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ to take a dig at just how good the Ambanis were with numbers.

Reliance Jio entered the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data, a strategy that helped it mobilise millions of users.

