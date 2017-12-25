Reliance Jio subscriber base at 160 million

The customer base of Reliance Jio
has touched 160 million, a little over a year after the newcomer stormed into the telecom market with aggressive voice and data
offerings. The latest subscriber base of the telecom operator
was revealed by Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh
Ambani, at an interaction with Bollywood
superstar Shahrukh Khan during a glitzy event last evening to mark Reliance
Industries’ 40 years of existence and to commemorate founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birthday. In an onstage chat with the Ambani twins Akash and Isha, the 52-year-old actor
mentioned that Jio
now has 100 million subscribers.
Akash corrected him saying “160 million, SRK!”, in turn prompting the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ to take a dig at just how good the Ambanis were with numbers.
Reliance Jio
entered the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data, a strategy that helped it mobilise millions of users.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU