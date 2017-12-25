Reliance Jio subscriber base at 160 million

The customer base of has touched 160 million, a little over a year after the newcomer stormed into the telecom market with aggressive offerings. The latest subscriber base of the was revealed by Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Ambani, at an interaction with superstar Shahrukh Khan during a glitzy event last evening to mark Industries’ 40 years of existence and to commemorate founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birthday. In an onstage chat with the Ambani twins Akash and Isha, the 52-year-old mentioned that now has 100 million subscribers.

Akash corrected him saying “160 million, SRK!”, in turn prompting the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ to take a dig at just how good the Ambanis were with numbers.

entered the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data, a strategy that helped it mobilise millions of users.