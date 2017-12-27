Relief from cold conditions in Kashmir Valley

The night temperature in rose by several degrees, providing relief from intense cold conditions to residents in the valley and region.



An of the department here said the night temperature in in region of Jammu and Kashmir, increased nearly 12 degrees last night as the mercury there settled at a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius from minus 15.4 degrees the previous night.



The said the nearby Leh town recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, up over six degrees from the previous night's minus 12.7 degrees Celsius.He said the minimum temperature in city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, increased over three degrees from minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night to settle at 0.7 degree Celsius last night.He said the mercury in in south settled at a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, nearly three degrees up from minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night.Kokernag town recorded a low of 0.4 degree Celsius - up from yesterday's minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, he said.Kupwara town in north registered a low of 0.1 degree Celsius last night, up from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, the said.He said the mercury at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius - two degrees warmer than the previous night.The night temperature in Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree Celsius, up over four degrees from the yesterday's minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, the said.is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.It ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).The Office has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of today, but predicted mainly dry for a few days from tomorrow.

