FinMin receives representations to withdraw LTCG on listed securities

on Tuesday said it has received representations for withdrawal of the (LTCG) tax on listed securities proposed in the In his Budget, Finance Minister had proposed introduction of 10 per cent on stock market gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said "representations" have been received requesting for withdrawal of the proposal to introduce tax on LTCG on listed securities through the Finance Bill, 2018. "The decision will be reflected in the official amendment, if any, to the Finance Bill, 2018, at the time of consideration and passing by the Parliament," the minister said. Meanwhile, the could not be taken up in the today as protests by opposition parties and the TDP over issues like bank scams and special status demand for Andhra Pradesh continued for the seventh day, disrupting proceedings in the House.