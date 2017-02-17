TRENDING ON BS
Goa polls: EC wary as only one-sixth of postal ballots returned so far
Result of Goa assembly polls to be out by 2 pm on March 11

A voters' turnout of around 82% was recorded in the single-phase elections for 40 seats

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The result of all 40 constituencies in Goa that went to polls on February 4 would be out within six hours of the counting of votes scheduled on March 11, a top election official said on Friday.

The counting of votes will be held at Margao and Panaji simultaneously.

"The counting process will begin at 8 am on March 11. While the first result is expected to be announced by 10 am, all results are expected to be announced by 2 pm. Entire counting process would be over within six hours (from 8 am)," Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal told PTI on Friday.

A voters' turnout of around 82 per cent was recorded in the single-phase elections for 40 seats in South Goa and North Goa districts.

The coastal state is witnessing a four-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, an alliance led by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

