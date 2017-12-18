Results reflect people's unshakeable faith in agenda of development: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister said today the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections showed people's "unshakable faith in the agenda of development, caste-less and classless society".



According to the latest results, the ruling BJP won or is winning in 99 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat, and can get a simple majority.



"I acknowledge with humility people's verdict who have voted for @BJP4India and reposed faith in the politics of good governance - a dominant theme flourished by @narendramodi on the Indian political landscape," Rupani tweeted.



"Abhar Gujarat (Thank you Gujarat)! It's the victory of the people of Gujarat, their unshakable faith in the agenda of development, casteless & classless society. We are indeed blessed! And promise to live up to the expectations more than ever before," he said.





Rupani also thanked the people of Rajkot from where he won by over 54,000 votes."I heartily thank my trustworthy voters of Rajkot for reposing trust & confidence. I am humbled by this victory. Thank you RAJKOT," he said in another tweet.