Retired Army official goes on rampage in Palwal, kills six

A retired official, believed to be mentally unstable, allegedly bludgeoned six persons to death with a rod and also attacked policemen in the early hours here today, police said.



The accused, identified as (45), went on a rampage between 2 to 4 am in a 2 km stretch between Chowk and



A resident of Macchgar near Ballabhgarh, Dhankad, after retiring from the on voluntary grounds, was working with the Agriculture Department as a CDO, a said.His first victim was a woman named Anjum who was sleeping outside a private hospital here and her killing was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area.He then went to Road intersection where he killed three more people. Then a little farther, he killed two others. Some of the bodies have not been identified yet.of Police Sulochna Kumari said as soon as the police received information, they started sending people, who were either sleeping or working outside, indoors.After the day broke, police personnel saw the accused and when they attempted to nab him, he attacked. The injured police personnel were referred to for treatment, she said.He did not attempt to loot anyone and the people he targeted were security guards, beggars or the poor, she said.Dhankad, after his arrest, was taken to the civil hospital from where doctors referred him to His psychological evaluation would be carried out.of Police Abhimanyu Lohan said prima facie it seemed that he carried out the killings without a reason.High alert has been issued in the city, the police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)