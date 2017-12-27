Retired soldier poisoned by sister-in-law in UP

A retired Army soldier was allegedly poisoned to death by his sister-in- who claimed that he had sexually harassed her in Civil Lines area here, police said today.



The soldier, Subhash, had gone missing from following which a case was registered, Kapil Kumar said.



During investigation it was found that he had visited the house of his sister-in-law, Sunita, here on December 7, the SI said.On being questioned, confessed to killing by giving him poison and dumping his body in a canal near Khatouli.She claimed that he had sexually harassed her, the SI said, adding that the body of the soldier is yet to be traced.She was arrested yesterday, he said.

