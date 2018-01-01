Revellers welcome 2018 in Europe

Countless revellers switched into party mode today across to ring in 2018 after and earlier welcomed New Year on the other side of the globe with dazzling firework displays.



Revellers danced to Auld Lang Syne in as the city staged a stunning pyrotechnics display over its famous and thousands watched as "shooting stars" were fired from the rooftops of skyscrapers in a 10-minute musical display.



Three hours earlier had rung in the New Year with a spectacular display of rainbow-coloured cascading from Harbour Bridge, as partygoers marked the nation's legalisation of gay marriage amid tight securityAs clocks prepared to strike midnight in Europe, and were awash with people despite the winter cold.A storm warning and drizzle failed to dampen spirits on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, where thousands gathered for a light show and a display at the Arc de Triomphe.Nearly 2,000 security force members were deployed to protect the crowd -- out of some 140,000 mobilised nationwide to guard against the jihadist threat which the authorities describe as "still high".One reveller, who gave his name only as Stephane, insisted that a spate of recent attacks on were "in the past.""Life goes on and they (jihadists) are on the retreat," he said.In London, more than 100,000 ticket-holders were expected to watch London's firework display from the banks of the River Thames.As per tradition, the Big Ben bell in the Houses of Parliament will ring in Britain's new year -- the chimes having been turned back on especially for the celebrations as the famous clock tower is undergoing renovation and encased in scaffolding.Despite the British capital being hit by four terror attacks in 2017, said it had fewer police officers on the streets than for last year's event."We will have the right response of officers at the right locations,""There is no specific threat to this event," he added.Tens of thousands of people were expected in for its Hogmanay celebrations -- one of the world's biggest street parties.In Berlin, special tents were set up at the Gate to care for women victims of sexual harassment or those who feel threatened, following mass assaults on women in two years ago.In itself, 1,400 police were being mobilised, street lighting improved and more video cameras installed.As the midnight chimes neared in western Europe, had already moved into 2018, celebrating with a show on the world's tallest tower, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa.was likewise into a new year and a new day with major boulevards and 36 key sites decked out.In Africa, used the occasion to remind his citizens of their "duty" to "maintain republican order" as well as "social peace and national unity" amid unrest in Anglophone regions.Gabon's vowed "radical change in governance" in the coming year in his end-of-year speech."I am determined to do everything possible to strengthen our unity, regain our cohesion," he said. "Cohesion is my ambition for Gabon".In the the countdown continued, meanwhile. In capital Rio millions were to gather on to watch the fireworks, with many wearing white, the traditional colour to usher in the new year.Despite the joyous mood among those enjoying the party fun, stricter security has been a key focus amid fears that crowds could be targets for vehicle and other terror attacks.In Australia, the stronger police presence included some officers carrying semi-automatic rifles in and bollards used as barriers against vehicles.Earlier in December one man was killed and more than a dozen hurt when a man ploughed a car into a crowd of pedestrians inOther cities are also on alert following deadly vehicle assaults over the past two years in Barcelona, Nice andSquare celebrations are set to go ahead despite the chill gripping much of the central and northeastern andBut revellers there will be guarded by the strongest security presence in years, after two recent attacks apparently inspired by the Islamic State group.IS's defeat in and was one of the key stories this year, but the jihadists remain a threat and numerous attacks around the world were claimed by them or Al-Qaeda- linked groups.stole the spotlight after making his debut as US in January 2017, with his " first" policies and a bombastic personal style that has shaken up international diplomacy.Political and diplomatic earthquakes set to rumble into 2018 include the crisis in the between Saudi Arabia and its allies against Qatar, and the humanitarian disaster inIn Europe, further talks on Brexit will help shape the region's future trade relationship while is set to host amid frictions with the West.

