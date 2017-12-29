Revelry turns into nightmare as 14 killed in Mumbai fire

A birthday bash at a pub in a central building ended in a tragedy as 14 people, including 11 women, were killed after a blaze broke out shortly after midnight, an said today.



Most of the victims died of suffocation.



Twenty-one people were injured in the fire, which broke out at the hotel terrace on the third floor of the commercial complex at Lower Parel area, the said."The incident occurred after 12.30 am at One Above pub, located on the third floor of the in Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city," a said.Teams of fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched to pull out the people trapped inside the pub, the added."The fire brigade rescued at least 35 injured persons, who were trapped inside the hotel. They were shifted to a hospital," he said."During treatment, 14 people, including 11 women, were declared dead. Most of the victims died of suffocation," he said adding that 21 others sustained serious burn injuries.Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).They have been booked by and two of them have been detained, the said.Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)